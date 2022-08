CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a road in the Campustown neighborhood will be closing on Monday in order to complete what they said will be a “large delivery.”

The city will be closing a section of Fifth Street between John and Green Streets to help facilitate this delivery. The closure will last from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Access to properties located within the closure will be maintained via John Street, but through traffic will not be allowed.