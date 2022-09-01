CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that it will be reopening a number of highway lanes throughout the state this weekend to minimize disruption to Labor Day travel.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. on Friday to 11:59 p.m. on Monday. However, drivers can expect the following lane reductions to remain in place in central Illinois:

Champaign County On I-74 between Neil Street and Lincoln Avenue in Champaign-Urbana and between Mileposts 192 and 194 near St. Joseph

Christian County On Illinois Route 29 at the east edge of Taylorville

Iroquois County On I-57 between Onarga and Buckley and on Illinois Route 1 north and south of Milford with temporary traffic signals

Livingston County On I-55 south of Pontiac

Macon County On I-72 between the Piatt County line and Cemetery Road and on Old Business Route 51 between Illinois Routes 121 and 72 in Decatur

McLean County On I-39 over County Highway 12 at Hudson, on I-55 at the Funks Grove rest area and on I-55 between Lexington and Chenoa

Sangamon County On I-72 west of Springfield, over Walnut Street in Springfield and on I-55 south of Illinois Route 29 in Springfield

Vermilion County On I-74 over the Salt Fork River west of Danville



Drivers can expect delays in these areas and should allow for extra time to travel through them. If possible, alternate routes of travel should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.