CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two lanes of a street in Champaign will be closing this Friday in order to allow for contracted grading.

One lane in each direction of Town Center Boulevard will be closing at 6 a.m. between Neil Street and Moreland Boulevard. The lanes will reopen at 3 p.m. later that day.

The City of Champaign encourages people to be cautious whenever driving through this and other work zones.