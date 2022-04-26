CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of streets in Champaign will see lane closures this week as crews perform sewer maintenance and pavement repairs.

West Healey Street between South Elm and South Neil Streets will see single-lane closures starting Thursday to allow storm sewer lining to take place. That work will take place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Also happening close to that stretch, one southbound lane of South State Street between West Springfield Avenue and West Healey is currently closed for pavement repairs. The lane closed on Monday.

Both of these closures and projects are expected to end on Friday.

West Church Street will also see a closure for sewer lining on Thursday. The right lane of Church between North Fair Street and North Sabin Avenue will be closed starting at 7 a.m. and is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. that same day.

Drivers are advised to proceed with caution through the work zones or use an alternate route of travel.