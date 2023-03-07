CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Pavement patching will necessitate the closure of traffic lanes on a street in Champaign this and next week, the City of Champaign announced.

The closures will take place in the city’s Campustown neighborhood on First Street. One northbound lane between John and Green Street will close on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, with southbound traffic and one lane of northbound traffic being maintained.

Pavement patching will resume on this block the following Monday, but with the additional closure of the other northbound lane. Northbound traffic will be detoured onto Daniel Street while southbound traffic will remain unaffected.

City officials said access will be maintained to all properties during the closures. They advised drivers to be cautious when driving through the work zone and to pay close attention to traffic control devices and marked detours.