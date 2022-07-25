CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two lanes on a street in Champaign will be closing for the next three weeks as crews perform repairs.

Weather permitting, one lane in each direction on Town Center Boulevard will close between Prospect Avenue and Neil Street. This work will be part of the city’s Infrastructure Maintenance Project and it will begin on Tuesday.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes of travel whenever possible, but if they must drive through the construction zone, they are advised to proceed with caution. The contractor will attempt to complete construction as soon as possible to minimize any inconvenience.