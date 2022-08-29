CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic at one Champaign intersection is down a couple of lanes this week as construction crews perform storm sewer repairs there.

The repairs are taking place at the T-intersection of Bradley Avenue and Randolph Street. Eastbound Bradley is reduced to one lane while northbound Randolph is reduced to two turning lanes, one for each direction onto Bradley. The City of Champaign said that all normal turning movements will be allowed at the intersection.

These lane closures began Monday morning and are expected to last until 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The work is dependent on weather, however, and may be delayed. The City of Champaign has not indicated how Monday night’s storms will affect this work.

The City of Champaign advised drivers that minor traffic delays may occur and that they use alternate routes of travel when possible. If alternate routes are not feasible, drivers are asked to drive through the work zone with caution.