CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One lane on westbound Windsor Road in Champaign is currently closed to allow for the installation of fiberoptic utilities.

The lane closed between Galen Drive and Mattis Avenue on Monday and is expected to be closed until Friday. One lane of traffic remains open in this area.

The City of Champaign is encouraging drivers to be cautious when driving in this and other work zones.