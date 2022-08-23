CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic on Champaign’s Bradley Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction starting Wednesday as construction crews perform storm sewer repairs between Fifth and Sixth Streets.

The westbound lanes of this stretch of Bradley will be closed to traffic starting at 7 a.m. Westbound traffic will be directed into left eastbound lane while eastbound traffic continues to flow in the right lane. This closure will remain in effect until 4 p.m. on Friday. Traffic will not be affected at the intersections with Fifth and Sixth.

This work is dependent on weather and may be delayed in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route of travel if possible; if not, they are warned that minor traffic delays may occur and are asked to drive with caution through the work zone.