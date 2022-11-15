CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Winter weather and possible road conditions won’t be the only things drivers in Champaign will have to worry about this week. They’ll also have to worry about lane closures on Bradley Avenue.

Visu-Sewer Construction Inc. will be closing lanes on Bradley in order to perform work for a sewer lining project. These closures will take place on two blocks: between State Street and Randolph Street and between Mattis Avenue and McKinley Avenue.

Weather permitting, work is planned for Wednesday and Thursday between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The work will only affect one lane at a time for what the City of Champaign said will be a “short length and time duration.”

The city added that it appreciates the cooperation of drivers in the area and encouraged them to be cautious when driving through the work zones.