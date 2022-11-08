CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic flow on a street in Champaign will be limited later this week to allow construction workers to work on the sewers.

Visu-Construction Inc. will be closing lanes on Bradley Avenue during the workday on Wednesday and Thursday to accommodate this work. These closures, located between Mattis and McKinley Avenues, will last a short amount of time each and will affect only one lane at any given time.

People driving through the area are asked to pay close attention to traffic control drives and drive with caution through the work zone.