CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic on Kirby Avenue will be reduced to one lane this Thursday as crews perform storm sewer maintenance.

Work is planned for the part of Kirby between Prospect Avenue and Dawson Drive between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. The work will be split between multiple areas, with only one area being worked on at a time and traffic control to direct drivers through the area.

This work is dependent on the weather and may be postponed.

Drivers traveling through the construction area are advised to pay close attention to traffic control devices and to drive cautiously through the work area.