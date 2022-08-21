CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A road construction project on the University of Illinois campus will enter a new phase this week as construction shifts from one lane to the other on Fourth Street.

As part of the City of Champaign’s 2022 Concrete Street Improvement Project, southbound Fourth has been closed to traffic between Armory Avenue and Daniel Street since May 24. This stretch of Fourth operated as a one-way, northbound-only road for the entire summer and was expected to remain this way until mid September. Although southbound Fourth will reopen one month ahead of schedule, construction on Fourth is not yet finished.

Starting Monday, the closure between Armory and Daniel will shift to the northbound lane of Fourth, which will become a one-way, southbound-only road. The closure is expected to end in early October.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route of travel if possible. If they cannot, drivers are asked to proceed through the construction zone with caution, paying close attention to construction signs, traffic control devices and marked detours in the area. Drivers are also asked to avoid parking in the street near the construction zone and in areas that are marked “No Parking.”