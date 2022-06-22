CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A lane on Kirby Avenue in Champaign will be closed this weekend as crews perform sewer repairs between Alma and Dodds Drives.

The right lane of westbound Kirby between Alma and Dodds will close at 7 a.m. on Thursday and remain closed until 8 a.m. the following Monday. This work is dependent on the weather and may be delayed.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes of travel whenever possible. Minor traffic delays may occur and drivers are further advised to proceed cautiously through the construction zone if they cannot use an alternate route.