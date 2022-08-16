CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews contracted by the City of Champaign will be shutting down one lane of a residential street in Champaign on Wednesday as part of the city’s 2022 Concrete Street Improvement Project.

Western Avenue will become a one-way, northbound-only road between Chevy Chase Drive and Normandy Drive starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The closure will last approximately two weeks and this traffic configuration will be in effect for the duration of the closure.

Photo courtesy of the City of Champaign

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes of travel whenever possible. If drivers must travel through the area, they are asked to pay close attention to construction signs, traffic control devices and marked detours and to avoid parking in the street near the construction zone and in areas that are posed “No Parking.”

The contractors will attempt to complete construction activities as soon as possible to minimize any inconvenience to homeowners in the surrounding neighborhood.