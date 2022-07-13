CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One lane on a Champaign street will be closing later this week in order to allow construction crews to perform sewer repairs.

SNC Construction will be shutting down the right southbound lane of Neil Street between Knollwood Drive and Windsor Road at 7 a.m. on Thursday. Southbound traffic on Neil will be consolidated into one lane for the duration of the repairs. The closure is planned to end by 4 p.m. on Friday.

Minor traffic delays may occur in the area of the work zone, but traffic at nearby intersections will remain unaffected by this work. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route if possible, but if not, they are encouraged to drive cautiously past the work zone.