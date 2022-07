CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A lane closure on Kirby Avenue to complete sidewalk construction starts July 13th at 7 a.m.

The closure will be located on between Mattis Avenue and Waverly Drive. Traffic between these roads will be reduced to one lane between July 13 and July 22nd.

(Photo courtesy of the City of Champaign)

The City said it appreciates the cooperation of travelers in the area and encourages caution while traveling through construction zones.