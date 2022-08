CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews will be closing a lane on Windsor Road starting Wednesday to allow for the installation of fiberoptic utilities.

The closure will be located between Mattis Avenue and Windward Boulevard. Eastbound Windsor will be reduced to one lane for the duration of the closure, which will be from Wednesday to next Monday.

Drivers are advised to pay close attention to traffic control devices and proceed cautiously through the work zone.