CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic on a one-block stretch of University Avenue in Champaign will be reduced by one lane later this week for construction purposes.

The City of Champaign announced on Tuesday that one lane of eastbound University will be closed between Chestnut and First Streets while Mayfield Construction completes a sidewalk on that block. The closure will begin on Wednesday and end the following Tuesday, weather permitting.

The City of Champaign said it appreciates the cooperation of drivers in the area and encouraged caution whenever driving through work zones.