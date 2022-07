CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A one-block stretch of State Street in Champaign will be reduced to one lane on Monday as Illinois American Water repairs a water main.

The closure will take place between White Street and Springfield Avenue; that block of State Street is a one-way, southbound only street. The closure will begin on Monday and last for five days, ending on Friday.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when driving through or near the construction zone.