CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A lane on Prospect Avenue in Champaign will be closing later this week in order to accommodate routine sewer maintenance.

Traffic on southbound Prospect will be reduced to one lane between Devonshire and Huntington Drives starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The lane will reopen at 4 p.m. before closing again at 7 a.m. on Thursday. This process will repeat until 4 p.m. on Friday, when maintenance is expected to be complete.

This work is dependent on weather, however, and may be delayed in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are advised to pay close attention to traffic control devices and proceed through the work zone with caution.