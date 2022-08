CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A lane on eastbound Kirby Avenue in Champaign will be closing later this week in order to allow construction crews to complete driveway and sidewalk construction.

The closure will take place between Rose and Waverly Drives and will begin on Thursday. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in this area until the closure ends on Tuesday.

Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution when they drive through this area.