CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews will be closing one lane of a Champaign road this week in order to facilitate curb and gutter construction.

The construction zone will be located on Town Center Boulevard between Moreland Boulevard and Neil Street. An eastbound lane of Town center will close on Thursday and will remain closed all of next week. Construction will end on Friday, July 15.

One lane of Town Center will remain open throughout the construction. Drivers are encouraged to drive with caution when driving through the construction zone.