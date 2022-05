URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana will be reducing two roads to one lane next week as crews remove a tree from the side of the road.

Weather permitting, the westbound lanes at the merge of Perkins and Brownfield Roads will close at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Flagmen will control traffic in both direction from that time until 1 p.m. when the tree removal is expected to be complete.

Drivers are encouraged to drive carefully through the area.