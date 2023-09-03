CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Annual Labor Day Parade in Champaign will be stepping off this Monday. Here are some road closures that drivers should watch out for.

While the parade does not start until 10 a.m., the following streets will be closed starting at 9:15 a.m. until the end of the parade:

• Neil Street between University Avenue and Columbia Street

• Main Street between Neil Street and Chestnut Street

• Washington Street between Neil Street and Walnut Street

• Chester Street between Market Street and Neil Street

• Walnut Street between Washington Street and University Avenue

• Hill Street between Neil Street and the entrance to the Hill Street Parking Deck

The above streets will be closed to traffic to accommodate the parade route. All vehicles within these areas will need to relocate before 9:15 a.m. Free parking will be available at the Hill Street Parking Deck on Monday. Detour routes will be State Street, Randolph Street, and University Avenue.

The Annual Labor Day Parade will begin on Monday, September 4 at 10 a.m. It is hosted by the Champaign County American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO).