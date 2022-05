VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes of westbound Interstate 74 are currently closed in Vermilion County due to a crash.

The crash happened near Fithian at Milepost 201. State Troopers are redirecting traffic off the highway at Exit 206 and onto U.S. Route 150 for travel past the crash site. Drivers may get back onto I-74 at Exit 200.

This is a developing story.