SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Interstate 55 near Springfield is fully open after a crash between two semi-trucks shut two lanes down Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes at Toronto Road just after 8 a.m. State Police officials said one truck was stopped on the shoulder of the highway and was pulling back into traffic. That’s when another truck rear-ended the first, officials said.

The driver of one of the trucks was taken to an area hospital with injuries but is expected to be ok.

Two northbound lanes of traffic were closed for a little over two hours, but both lanes have since reopened.