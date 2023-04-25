DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A two-vehicle crash near Danville on Monday claimed the life of a man from Indiana, the Vermilion County Coroner reported.

Coroner Jane McFadden said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. on County Road 2000 North near the intersection with County Road 1970 East. She identified the deceased victim as 29-year-old Curits D. Maxey of Kingman, Ind.

There is no word on the conditions of the person(s) in the other car involved in the crash.

McFadden said the Maxey family has been notified and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. The crash remains under investigation by the Vermilion County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Offices and the Illinois State Police.