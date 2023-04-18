MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An Indiana man is dead following a crash in rural McLean County on Monday, the County Coroner said.

Coroner Kathy Yoder said Nathan Walloch, 28 of Camby, Ind., was the driver and sole occupant of a car that collided with an SUV. The crash happened on U.S. Route 136 at County Road 150 East.

Preliminary autopsy results indicated that Walloch died from blunt injuries sustained in the crash. Toxicology testing is pending.

The crash and death remain under investigation by Yoder’s office and the Illinois State Police.