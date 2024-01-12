SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With a winter storm system moving into Central and Northern Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police are reminding drivers to exercise caution when traversing the roads.

“Before heading out during any severe weather event, always ask yourself: Is this trip necessary or can it be postponed?” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “The team at IDOT will be out in force, but the public should be prepared for extremely difficult travel these next few days. Expect trips to take much longer than usual and please make sure you are ready should your vehicle break down.”

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning and advisory that started Thursday and lasts through Friday. The hardest hit part of the state is predicted to be Northwestern Illinois, with as many as 12 inches of snowfall, but the same system is expected to bring rain and high winds to Central Illinois, followed by severe cold.

The sustained winds could gust up to 50 miles per hour and wind chills could drop to as low as -35 degrees. IDOT officials are predicting that these harsh conditions will reduce the effectiveness of materials like salt to treat roads, resulting in icy, slick conditions.

Officials urged drivers, if they must travel, to drive according to conditions — slow down, increase braking distances and allow more space between vehicles. They also urged drivers to give snowplows plenty of room and to avoid passing too closely.

“Driving in winter weather, whether it’s ice or snow, can be dangerous for you and others on the road,” said State Police Director Brendan Kelly. “Take it slow, give yourself extra time, and make sure to move over for emergency vehicles.”

Officials also offered the following tips for people who do have to travel: