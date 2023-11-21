CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Amidst increased traffic for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Illinois Department of Transportation will be reopening a number of highway lanes throughout the state that have been closed by construction.

IDOT officials said they are trying to minimize travel disruption caused by construction and will reopen the lanes that are still able to be driven on. These non-emergency closures will end at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and resume Monday morning.

Some lane closures, however, cannot end and will remain in place throughout Thanksgiving weekend. The closures in Central Illinois that will remain are listed below.

Champaign County Lane reductions on I-74 between Cunningham Avenue/U.S. 45 in Urbana and two miles west of St. Joseph Closure of the westbound I-74 ramp to northbound I-57 in Champaign Closure of the northbound I-57 ramp to westbound I-74 in Champaign

Christian County Lane reductions with temporary traffic signals on Illinois Route 29 northwest of Pana

Edgar County Lane reductions with temporary traffic signals on Illinois Route 49 five miles south of U.S. Route 36

Effingham County Lane reductions on Fayette Avenue between Raney and Walnut Streets in Effingham

Macon County Lane reductions on Williams Street in Decatur over Lake Decatur

Vermilion County Lane reductions on I-74 between Oakwood and Danville



Drivers are advised to avoid these construction zones and use alternate routes of travel, if able. Otherwise, drivers should expect delays at these locations and allow for extra time to get through the work zone. They should also pay close attention to changed conditions and signs, obey the posted speed limit, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.