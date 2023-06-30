CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — In anticipation of holiday travel around the Fourth of July, the Illinois Department of Transportation will be reopening a number of lanes throughout the state that were closed due to construction.

Officials said that lanes will reopen, where possible, starting at 3 p.m. on Friday. Non-emergency closures will remain suspended throughout the weekend and until the Fourth of July ends. They will begin again at midnight on July 5.

Some closures, however, will remain in place throughout the weekend at the following locations:

Champaign County Interstate 74 between Urbana and St. Joseph

Christian County Illinois Route 29 in Taylorville

Coles County I-57 eight miles north of Mattoon U.S. Route 45 at Southside Drive in Humboldt

Crawford County Illinois Route 1 two miles south of Illinois Route 33

Cumberland County Interstate 70 five miles east of Greenup

Effingham County Interstate 70 between Effingham and the Cumberland County line I-57 and the interchange with Interstate 70 Illinois Route 128 four miles south of Beecher City

Fayette County Interstate 70 over Camp Creek, two miles east of Vandalia U.S. Route 40 three miles east of Mulberry Grove U.S. Route 51 three miles south of Vandalia U.S. Route 51 over Interstate 70 in Vandalia

Iroquois County Northbound I-57 three miles south of Onarga

Macon County Illinois Route 105/William Street over Lake Decatur

Moultrie County U.S. Route 36 east of Illinois Route 32 near Hammond

Piatt County Interstate 72 between Milepost 160 and Monticello

Sangamon County Interstate 72 over the Sangamon River Interstate 72 at Illiopolis

Vermilion County Interstate 74 between Oakwood and Danville



Drivers are advised to consider using alternate routes of travel in order to avoid these work zones.