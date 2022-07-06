EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction has begun in Effingham on the latest project under the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

Construction began on U.S. Route 45, also referred to in Effingham as 3rd Street, on Wednesday between U.S. Route 40 and the Interstate 57/70 eastbound ramp. The project, which will cost $2.9 million, will include pavement removal and replacement, patching, resurfacing and the installation of sidewalk ramps; the end result will be a smoother road surface and improved pedestrian safety.

Drivers are advised to avoid the construction area and consider using an alternate routes of travel. Those who do drive through the construction zone can expect delays and should allow for extra time to travel. Drivers are further urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the construction zone, obey the posted speed limit, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.