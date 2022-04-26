DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday that it will be closing a road west of Decatur in order to repair the bridge carrying that road over Interstate 72.

Wyckles Road between East and West Pershing Roads will close on Monday for a project expected to last until mid-August. Crews will repair bridge joints to improve the structural integrity and improve the road surface.

Drivers will need to use an alternate route of travel because of this construction and are advised to allow for extra time to travel. Drivers approaching the construction zone are further advised to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs around the work zone, obey the posted speed limit, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.