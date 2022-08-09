SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday a series of temporary traffic changes near the Illinois State Fairgrounds as the Illinois State Fair gets underway.

Starting at 5 a.m. on Thursday, traffic will flow one-way – counterclockwise – around the fairgrounds. In addition, the east and westbound turn lanes at Veterans Parkway and Eighth Street will be closed. Portable signs will be set up to inform drivers of these changes and normal traffic patterns will resume by 6 a.m. on Aug. 22.

A series of parking restrictions will also begin on Thursday on neighborhood streets south of Sangamon Avenue. They will remain in effect until Aug. 22.

Thursday will also see the closure of Sangamon Avenue for the Twilight Parade, but that closure will only last a few hours. The parade will start in Lincoln Park and proceeded to the Main Gate of the Fairgrounds on Sangamon, which will close to traffic at 4 p.m. Detour signs will be posted along North Grand Avenue, Veterans Parkway and J. David Jones Parkway to guide traffic around the closure, which will end at 9 p.m.