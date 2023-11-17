DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic on Interstate 74 is flowing again near Danville after a two-vehicle crash caused traffic to be diverted off the highway on Friday.

Illinois State Troopers said the crash happened at 2:16 p.m. near Milepost 215. A semi-truck and a van were involved, but no one was hurt.

Traffic was diverted off the highway until both vehicles were relocated to the shoulder of the road. Westbound traffic on the highway is flowing properly again as of 4 p.m.

State Troopers provided no further information about the crash.