DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes of westbound Interstate 74 are open again after a rollover crash occurred near Danville Tuesday morning.

Illinois State Troopers said the crash happened at 5:42 a.m. between the exits to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and G Street. A semi-truck rolled over, but no injuries were reported. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

One lane of traffic was shut down for nearly four hours as crews removed the truck from the scene. Traffic was allowed to flow through the scene using both lanes at 9:30 a.m.