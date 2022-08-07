CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A road in Champaign next to Interstate 74 will be closed to through traffic this week as construction crews build a new storm sewer for the highway.

Weather permitting, Anthony Drive will be closing on Monday between Dale and Dobbins Drives and will reopen on Saturday. While through traffic will not be allowed, access will be maintained to all properties located within the closure.

Photo courtesy of the City of Champaign

Drivers are asked to pay close attention to traffic control devices and the detour that will be posted.