SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of Interstate 72 in Springfield has reopened after potholes forced the emergency closure of the highway earlier this week.

The closures took place between Veterans Parkway and Wabash Avenue. Traffic on that part of the highway had already been reduced to one lane in each direction due to construction, but the potholes opened in the lanes that were still open. As a result, the highway was closed to all traffic. Westbound I-72 closed on Sunday and reopened on Wednesday while eastbound I-72 closed on Wednesday and reopened on Thursday.

Traffic between Veterans and Wabash is still reduced to one lane in each direction due to the prior construction project.