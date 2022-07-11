SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of westbound Interstate 72 in Springfield will remain closed until at least Tuesday afternoon to allow IDOT crews to repair a large pothole.

State troopers said the pothole opened on a bridge near Wabash Avenue on Sunday, exposing rebar on the bridge deck. Drivers are being directed off the highway at the Veterans Parkway exit.

The highway will remain closed past Veterans until approximately 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route of travel if possible.