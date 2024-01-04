EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Interstate 70 is currently down to one lane in Effingham County as Illinois State Police respond to a two-semi crash.

State Police officials said that at 11:50 a.m., State Troopers arrived at the scene at milepost 90. They said the crash involved two truck tractor semi-trailers, where one semi rear-ended the other. Officials said no one has been reported hurt.

The right lane of I-70 is currently shut down.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated.