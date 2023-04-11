CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Interstate 57 is currently shut down in both directions in Champaign County due to a crash and vehicle fire.

The crash happened near the Illinois Prairie Rest Stop a few miles north of Pesotum, just before 5:30 p.m. State Police officials said it involved two semi-trucks, one of which caught fire.

Although the crash happened in the southbound lanes, both directions of travel are shut down. Southbound traffic is being redirected off the highway at Pesotum and northbound traffic is being redirected off at Tolono. U.S. Route 45 is the designated road for bypassing the closure.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area until further notice. Those who do travel into the area should expect long delays and backups in both directions of the highway.

The crash scene is active and this story is developing.