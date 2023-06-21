TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Northbound Interstate 57 is currently shut down past Arcola due to a semi-truck crash and fire, State Police officials said.

The crash happened at 1:25 p.m. one mile south of Tuscola. Officials said the truck is blocking both lanes of northbound I-57; as a result, State Police are directing northbound traffic off the highway at the Arcola exit.

Southbound traffic is still flowing past the crash scene, but at a slow pace and in only one lane.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area is possible. The closure could last for several hours as crews clear the wreckage.

This is a developing story.