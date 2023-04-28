MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Northbound Interstate 57 was temporarily shut down Friday morning near Mattoon because of a wide-load semi-truck entering a construction zone.

Illinois State Police officials said the closure started around 7:30 a.m. The truck entered a section of the highway with a shortened width and started blocking the road. As a result, State Police and IDOT officials began redirecting traffic off the highway until the truck could be cleared.

The closure lasted for about 40 minutes, with traffic exiting the highway at the Mattoon exit and getting back on at Arcola. The highway reopened just after 8 a.m.