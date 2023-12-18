CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes of I-57 are open again near Champaign after a semi-truck rollover blocked traffic for a few hours on Monday.

The crash happened at 7:13 a.m. in the northbound lanes just south of Market Street. State Police officials said that for unknown reasons, the semi driver lost control of his vehicle and jackknifed across the highway.

The truck tractor remained upright and in the lanes of traffic, while the trailer ended up in the ditch and on its side. Officials said no other vehicles were in volved and there were no injuries.

Traffic was able to drive past the scene using the left shoulder until the scene could be cleared. Traffic was back to normal by 10 a.m.