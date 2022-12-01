PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Interstate 57 is open once again after the highway was shut down on Thursday due to a jack-knifed truck.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. just north of the Paxton exit. State Troopers said the truck was driving southbound when it left the roadway for unknown reasons, hit a guardrail and jack-knifed. The truck came to a rest in the roadway, blocking both lanes.

The driver of the truck was not hurt and no other cars were involved in the crash. The highway reopened to traffic approximately two hours later at 5 p.m.