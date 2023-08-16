CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A major part of the interchange between Interstates 57 and 74 is closing this week for the next two years, IDOT officials announced.

The ramp leading from westbound I-74 to northbound I-57 will be closing Thursday night as part of the overall reconstruction of the interchange, a cornerstone of the Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan. The closure, officials said, is to replace the current ramps with new ones.

The timing of the closure also coincides with move-in week at the University of Illinois. With many students and their parents coming from the Chicago area, parents may need an alternative option of getting to northbound I-57 after dropping off their student.

Officials said a detour will be posted to accommodate the ramp’s closure. Drivers intending to drive north will have to take southbound I-57 to Curtis Road in Savoy and then turn around at the exit there.

Drivers can expect delays when driving through the interchange, other parts of which are also under construction, and should allow for extra time in their trips. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to conditions and signs in the work zone, obey the speed limit, avoid using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.