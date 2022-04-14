SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 5.5-mile stretch of Interstate 55 in Sangamon County will be under construction for the next few months starting Monday.

The stretch of I-55 being worked on is located between the Sangamon/Montgomery County line and Brush Creek. IDOT crews will resurface the road, seal joints and paint bridges in that stretch.

IDOT said that traffic will be controlled by flaggers and lane closures are necessary, but at least one lane in both directions will remain open to traffic. The project is expected tp be complete by Dec. 1.

Drivers are advised to consider using an alternate route of travel. If that isn’t feasible, drivers should expect delays and allow extra time for trips through the area. They are further urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zone, obey the posted speed limit, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.