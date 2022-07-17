CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A one-block stretch of Green Street on the University of Illinois campus will be reduced to one lane on Tuesday as crews perform sign installation at a business.

The closure will be located between Wright and Sixth Streets and will begin at 7 a.m. East and westbound traffic will be maintained on this block, with eastbound traffic being shifted into the street’s center lane. The closure will end at 6 p.m. later that day.

This closure will overlap for one day with another closure on Green, located between Second and Third Streets. The westbound lane on this block is closed to allow for the painting of a building, with drivers being directed to use other roads for passage around the work zone; eastbound traffic is still allowed to flow through this block. That closure will last between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on both Monday and Tuesday.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when driving through both work zones.