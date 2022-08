CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of a residential street in Champaign is closing this week in order to accommodate a gas main installation.

Ameren Illinois and KS Energy will be closing a lane of Kenwood Road between John Street and Sangamon Drive starting Wednesday at 8 a.m. The closure will end at 2 p.m. and restart at 8 a.m. on Thursday. This process will repeat again until Friday at 2 p.m.

Flaggers will be at the work zone in order to maintain both northbound and southbound traffic on Kenwood.